Story of survival: Hamburg man recovers from coronavirus after 12 days on ventilator

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)-As a kid you’re told that monsters don’t exist. But James Carlone says a monster is exactly what has caused him so much pain and suffering for the past month.

“There was a picture that circulated on Facebook of a virus with its mouth open, scary, and there was a nurse in the face of what – to me, looked like a monster,” Carlone said.



The 56-year-old Hamburg resident loves to run, and his girlfriend, Cindy Hosken, describes him as an athlete. But that didn’t stop Carlone from becoming infected with COVID- 19.

“Great health, no pre-existing conditions and it knocked him on his butt,” said Hoskens.



What started off as a fever and cough at the end of March, quickly progressed to needing treatment at st. Joseph’s hospital in Cheektowaga.

“I just remember the ambulance ride into St Joseph’s and next time I woke up I was in the recovery room,” Carlone said.

For 12 days, Carlone was in the ICU on a ventilator.



“I only had a 20 percent, 30 percent chance of making it and it’s like really? I didn’t think it was that low but I survived.”

Hosken says she never lost hope and got to speak to Carlone through an IPad with help from a nurse. Now the couple is thankful to be reunited back home.

“It has been a true blessing and I’m so grateful for him to be here.”

“I just hope people protect themselves because I wouldn’t wish this upon anybody – my worst enemy – anybody. It’s not a pretty thing to go through,” Carlone said.

Marlee Tuskes is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.