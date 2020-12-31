Streets around Electric Tower will be blocked off Thursday night ahead of closed-to-the-public NYE Ball Drop

(WIVB) – The 33rd Annual Ball Drop at the Iskalo Development Electric Tower in downtown Buffalo’s Roosevelt Plaza is closed to the public- and the surrounding streets will be blocked off before and after the event.

Washington Street in front of the Electric Tower (between Genessee and East Huron Streets) will be closed from 5 p.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday.

From 8 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday, the following streets will also be closed:

Main Street from Chippewa Street to Mohawk Street

from Chippewa Street to Mohawk Street Washington Street from Chippewa Street to Main Street

from Chippewa Street to Main Street Genesee Street from East Huron to Ellicott Street

from East Huron to Ellicott Street West Huron from Pearl Street to Main Street

from Pearl Street to Main Street East Huron from Main Street to Ellicott Street

The ball drop will be virtual and will feature performances from The Goo Goo Dolls, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and more.