Streets swell with celebration in Philadelphia as Trump campaign promises lawsuits

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The atmosphere outside the Philadelphia Convention Center is certainly celebratory. However, inside the convention center, ballots are still being counted and will continue to be counted, despite challenges from the Trump campaign.



“I think what the president needs to do is frankly put his big boy pants on, he needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost, and he needs to congratulate the winner, just as Jimmy Carter did, just as George Bush did and frankly just as Al Gore did, and stop this and let us move forward as a country,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

Throughout the day Friday, Biden widened his lead over Donald Trump, as tens of thousands of ballots were canvassed across counties downstate.

City Commissioner Chairwoman Lisa Deeley said Friday afternoon there were approximately 40,000 ballots left to be counted, not including provisional ballots and military and overseas absentees, which have until Tuesday to arrive.

In the meantime, mail-in ballots that arrived after Election Day have not been counted and were ordered to be separated from the canvass by the Secretary of State.



“I will continue to do as we have been doing ensuring that the ballots that we have are counted as quickly and as accurately as possible,” said Deeley.



In the streets outside the convention center, a party atmosphere for Biden supporters, drowning out a much smaller number of Trump supporters across the street.



Mayor Kenney says what he sees, inside and outside the convention center, is democracy in action.



“This is not about a victory for a single candidate or a single political party. This is truly a victory for our democracy.”

Dave Greber is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.