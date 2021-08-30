Students at Buffalo State College return to campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Summer is officially over for many of our college students.

Classes kicked off at several local colleges and universities Monday.

News 4 caught up with students at Buffalo State College as they prepared to dive back into the books.

They’re excited to get back to normal after so much remote learning last year.

“It feels great because I was stuck on Long Island last year, I’m just overjoyed because I love the college experience after COVID-19 happened,” said Jazlyn Harris.

“I’m having a blast because now I can physically meet students,” said Christopher Jackson.

“I like seeing our classmates together, even seeing students on campus is nice,” said Paige Hendershot.

Students at Buff State have to get the COVID-19 shot to attend classes in-person.

Students who are not vaccinated by Sept. 27 will be removed from their classes.