Study says deadly part of Niagara Falls Blvd. to see improvements for pedestrians

A deadly stretch of Niagara Falls Boulevard will see improvements for pedestrians, according to a study released today by the New York State Department of Transportation.

The State DOT studied a six and a half-mile section of the Boulevard, where several people have been killed while attempting to cross.

Changes will be made in the coming years between Tonawanda Creek Road and Kenmore Avenue.

Those changes include adding more pedestrian signals, high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian islands, and enhanced curb ramps.

The DOT will also adjust signal timing, and restrict where drivers can turn right on red.

Many of the recommendations will be included in a $2 million project on the stretch of the Boulevard that will start next year.

Design is expected to be finished this year.