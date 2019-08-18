Sunflowers of Sanborn damaged after people jumped fence, stole sunflowers

Sunflowers of Sanborn is facing another obstacle Sunday after the weather forced them to close the grounds for safety purposes on Saturday.

The owners say people were jumping the fence, stealing sunflowers, and breaking the chain off their exit.

According to a Facebook post by Sunflowers of Sanborn, Niagara County Sheriff’s Deputies came to the scene because people would not stop entering the property.

They added that they’re aware this is not everyone and they appreciate those who come and visit daily.

The fields are back open for business today. Brachmann said they have several upcoming events. The next will be a craft show on Aug. 24 and 25, but the field will be a host to events up until the end of September.