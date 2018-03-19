Sunshine returns to finish the week, though it will be breezy

…LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING south shore of Lake Ontario 8am Friday morning, through 5pm Friday afternoon…

After occasional overnight rain showers, leftover raindrops wind down early Friday morning with skies becoming partly to mostly sunny for the afternoon. A gusty west, then west-southwest wind is expected behind the rain Friday. This will cause rough conditions and higher waves on both Great Lakes. For Lake Ontario, this may result in additional lakeshore erosion early Friday.

After some dry time Friday night, into Saturday morning, rain showers start to develop from the northwest getting into the afternoon, becoming more likely after 2:00 pm. Rain showers continue Saturday night, into Sunday, but it should not be a constant rain. Sunday’s shower activity may be a little more frequent south of Buffalo. Rain fills back in a bit Monday, but there are indications of drier and warmer weather through the middle of next week.