Superintendent Hughes departs from Frontier School District

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– Frontier Central School District will have a new superintendent Tuesday.



The school board voted unanimously to allow Dr. Richard Hughes to leave immediately. This comes after the Frontier Teachers’ Association issued a vote of no confidence in Hughes back in October.



It was over his handling of reopening schools during the pandemic. Colleen Duggan will take over as acting superintendent.

The following statement was sent to parents:

The Board of Education of the Frontier Central School District, at its meeting on December 15, 2020, approved a mutual agreement between the Board and Superintendent of Schools Richard Hughes, which the Board believes is in the best interests of the District and which will allow Dr. Hughes to pursue other opportunities. Dr. Hughes’ service to the District will conclude today, and the District has named Collen Duggan as acting Superintendent to ensure continuity of leadership in the District. Mrs. Duggan will serve in the Acting role for about 1 month while the Board conducts a short search for an Interim Superintendent. This will allow the Board to devote the appropriate time and consideration to the search for a permanent leader for the District. The Board anticipates to announce and hire a permanent Superintendent over the summer. The Board would like to thank Dr. Hughes for all his efforts and hard work with the District and we wish him well in his future endeavors.

