Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti shoves officer in video

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti is seen shoving a Buffalo Police Officer in a newly-released video.

Police were called to Duluth Avenue, where Judge Grisanti and his wife were having a dispute with their neighbors over parking.

In the videos, the judge is seen swearing and name-dropping his connections to members of the Buffalo Police Department as well as Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

In July, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced neither the Grisanti’s nor their neighbors would be charged. News 4 has reached out to Grisanti’s attorney and is waiting for a response.

The video was obtained by law360.com through a freedom of information request.