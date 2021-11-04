Suspended BPD employee accused of fraudulently collecting overtime pay

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A suspended Buffalo Police Department employee has been indicted on several charges, accused of fraudulently collecting overtime pay.

Monica Lalley, 53, of Buffalo, is charged with fourth degree grand larceny, two counts of first degree falsifying business records, and one count of official misconduct.

It’s alleged that between March and April 2020, Lalley intentionally falsified her own payroll entries while working as a report technician for the BPD. She’s accused of taking $1,031 in overtime pay.

Lalley was suspended the alleged theft was discovered.

She has been released and a return court date hasn’t yet been scheduled.