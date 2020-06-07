Suspended Buffalo Police Officers arraigned Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County District Attorney says both suspended Buffalo Police officers, seen shoving a protester to the ground now face criminal charges.

The officers turned themselves in Saturday morning. They had their first court hearing virtually and the judge released them. The charge for each is a serious one. Felony level second degree assault. The max sentence if convicted is up to seven years in prison.

The two officers were shielded by supporters as they left the district attorney’s office.

But Saturday, we saw the pictures of Buffalo Police Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe.

They were suspended without pay Thursday night, just hours after this incident in front of city hall.



They’re seen on video clearing the area appearing to push Martin Gugino, a protester in his 70s to the ground. He had to be taken to the hospital and was still in serious but stable condition yesterday according to his attorney.



It happened about a dozen minutes after a curfew set in.



“You take him away and arrest him. Simple as that. You don’t take a baton and shove him along with the officer next to him using his right hand, shoving him,” said District Attorney John Flynn.



Flynn has charged the two officers with a felony-level 2nd-degree assault charge.

When discussing this case today, he drew parallels to the case of Kenneth Achtyl, a then Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy who Flynn charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident at a 2017 bills game. Achtyl was found guilty last year.



Flynn says the case involving Torgalski and McCabe involves the same assault allegation as the Achtyl case, with one key difference-making this charge a felony.



“There happens to be a specific penal law subsection that says if the victim is 65 years or older and the perpetrator is 10 years younger, that makes it a felony,” Flynn said.

Torgalski is 39. Mccabe is 32. Among the group of their supporters, today was Buffalo PBA president John Evans.



He thinks the D.A. is overstepping.

“Totally unwarranted, it’s overcharged, it’s ridiculous. The problem here is the DA is a politician, Evans said”

Flynn admitted yes he’s a politician, but said he’s not overcharging. Next, this case will go to a grand jury. But it’s unclear when that might happen. Grand juries are not convening right now because of COVID-19. Gugino’s attorney said he had no comment on these charges.



