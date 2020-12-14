Tacos, Community, and Beer will open second location on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tacos, Community and Beer (TCB) will open a second location at 1275 Delaware Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

TCB currently has a location at 6449 Transit Road in East Amherst. The restaurant specializes in gourmet tacos, craft beer, and cocktails, and the new Delaware Avenue location is expected to open in spring. It will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, and will include a dining room, full bar, and a patio overlooking Delaware Avenue.

TCB anticipates a grand opening in Spring 2021 and will be open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner. The restaurant will include a dining room and full bar, as well as a large patio for outdoor dining located overlooking Delaware Avenue.

PHOTO/Montante Development

1275 Delaware is a six-story mixed-use project that will include retail on the ground floor and about 33 apartments. It’s being developed by TM Montante Development.