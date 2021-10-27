Take a photo, enter to win Bills tickets with 43North’s new “interactive mural” at Buffalo Riverworks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo area has lots of beautiful murals to enjoy – but a new one put up last month at Buffalo Riverworks by 43North can help you win prizes.

The “interactive mural”, named “City Chatter”, is a temporary art installation on the ice rink side of the complex. It features lots of well-loved Buffalo landmarks old and new, including Shea’s, the Seneca One Tower, and Riverworks’ new Ferris wheel.

Justine Palkowski, content marketing manager, worked on the design for the mural.

“We were thinking of ways to engage the community, and we were like, “Let’s celebrate everything that’s happening in the city – there’s so much to be proud of right now”,” Palkowski said. “Buffalo loves murals, so we were thinking, ‘how can this mural love you back?’.”

The mural includes a QR code, which you can scan to enter your photo with the mural to 43North’s contest.

They’re giving away four tickets to Dec. 6 Bills vs. Patriots game, which includes private transportation to and from the game and an autographed Josh Allen Jersey. The winner will be drawn Nov. 1.

You can also enter via the 43North website, or by posting your photo on social media (Facebook, Twitter, TikTok or Instagram) with the hashtag #ItsHappeningHere, as well as a tag to @43North. You must have a public account and be following 43North to qualify. Social media posts count as ten entries into the drawing.

That’s not the only contest you can enter with your mural pic – Palkowski says 43North has another contest involving a celebrity chef which will be announced soon.

The organization is gearing up for the finals of its annual competition, which will be held Thursday night at Shea’s. After a year off due to COVID-19, they will once again be holding a “Shark Tank” style competition with companies from over the world vying for startup money.

“If they get it, they have to move to Buffalo, and all of that money goes back into the community,” Palkowski said.

You can watch the competition in person Thursday night – tickets are free, but required. You can reserve your ticket for the event here.