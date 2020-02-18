Tennis star, Pegula daughter, greets Wegmans’ customers to spread the word about skincare line

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tennis star, and member of the Pegula family, met with customers at the Blasdell Wegmans, to get the word out about her skincare line on Tuesday. Jessie Pegula started Ready 24, which she said is nearly all vegan and easy to use for those who are constantly on the move.

“We have the moisturizing stick, we have a face mask, two cleansers, an essence water and an eye cream,” she said.

The 25-year-old said she’s struggled with her own skin over the years, being a professional tennis player.

“I’m very active, and it was always hard to keep up with certain skincare based on how much I was doing, when I was sun sweating a lot,” Pegula said. “So I kind of wanted to make something that was customized to what I do and my lifestyle, and people that are really active.”

Jessie Pegula said she’s ready for a busy season ahead on the court. Last year, she hit a personal high ranking: number 55 in the world. That was after she won the Citi Open, her first, big title.

And at the start of 2020, she upset number 1 ranked Caroline Wozniacki, in the semifinals of the ASB Classic in New Zealand. She went on to play Serena Williams in the final.

“It was amazing and she was very nice at the end, and before the match too and it was a big match for her,” she said. “I thought I played really, really well and it was close, so it was definitely a special moment.”

She said she hopes to continue this success, and move into the top ten one day. And she thanks everyone in WNY for their support along the way.

“I would just say thank you for supporting the tennis, even though isn’t huge here,” she said. “It’s really cool to see Bills Mafia and everyone in Buffalo get behind my tennis, and also my product, which is really, really cool.”

Ready 24 is sold at area Wegmans stores, and online.