Thanks to a white Christmas, hot tub company gives away 18 spas to customers

(WIVB) – You may have seen the commercial last month on News 4 advertising free hot tubs.

A company in Depew had to give away 18 of them because it snowed on Christmas Day.

The promotion by Tuff Spas in Depew promised that if you purchased a spa in the first 20 days of December, you would get it for free if it rained or snowed on Christmas Day.

Buffalo got four inches before sunrise on Christmas Day.

Frank Guido of Blasdell is one of the 18 lucky customers who one a hot tub for free.

“Christmas Eve and Christmas Day we were watching the weather so close, and we couldn’t get any readings out of the airport, so I was skeptical the whole time,” Guido said.

One lucky man actually won two spas- one for him and one for his parents.

“I lived with my parents until a few months ago, and I originally said I was gonna get a hot tub there, and I went into my own house and I wanted to get my own there, and there was this promotion, so I bought one for myself and one for my parents as a thank you for everything they’ve done,” said Jazey Walker.

Tuff Spas ran this promotion in 16 markets last year and never had to give one away for free, but this year, they had to pay up in Buffalo and New Hampshire.

When asked if the company will do this promotion again next year, Tuff Spas sales director Mace Cohen said he wasn’t sure yet.

“That’s a good question for the owner,” Cohen said. “I don’t know. I’m guessing so. I mean he’s thrilled that we were able to give away so many Christmas presents to customers.”