BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Sabres are getting a new member – with four legs.

The team announced on social media Wednesday that they will be getting a team dog, and they want the public’s help to name him or her!

The pup’s potential names are “Bert”, “Rick”, “Audie”, “Punch”, and “Puck”.

You can cast your vote and find explanations for each name here.