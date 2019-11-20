The changeover of Northtown Plaza to Station Twelve has begun in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–It is a move Western New Yorkers, especially here in the Northtowns, have been anticipating for years, the changeover of the old tired Northtown Plaza to a new lifestyle center which its developers are calling “Station Twelve.”

The changeover officially starts today, with the ceremonial groundbreaking by Amherst town officials and WS Development of Boston, Massachusetts, which owns the property for Station Twelve and Whole Foods Market next door.

This lifestyle center is a mixed use development, bringing together residential, retail, and recreational applicatios.

Developers have signed up a number of well known upscale retailers such as LL Bean, William Sonoma, and Banana Republic.

Work is already underway on the infrastructure for this new lifestyle center and WS Development and Amherst officials are excited.

Just a couple of blocks up the street a new owner is converting the Boulevard Mall into a lifestyle center.

Councilmember Jacqueline Berger believes the two developers can complement each other.

“It sounds really exciting. That will be another gathering spot in the town, and it is a busy part of the town. There will be food and shopping and activities, and a gathering spot and it will be pedestrian friendly,” Beger said.

WS Development officials are working toward a grand opening at Station Twelve at just about this same time next year.