The Ken-Ton School District needs bus drivers

(WIVB) – With kids getting ready to go to the class room in a matter of weeks, the Ken-Ton School District says they’re low on bus drivers coming out of the pandemic.

Tuesday, they hosted a drive and sign event on Military Road for those interested in becoming a bus driver.

Officials say they should be in good shape for the first day of school, but they still want to get at least 10 to 15 drivers on board.



Officials say once you fill out an application and get a permit, training takes about 2 months.

You can find more information here.