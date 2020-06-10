The PGA Tour returns, without fans, in the heart of Texas

Adam Scott, of Australia, follows his shot out of a bunker onto the seventh green of the Silverado Resort North Course during the first round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

(WIVB)–Korean baseball, UFC and reruns of old sports events have filled a small void. But for avid golf fans, who have been waiting nearly three full months for a serious PGA competition, Thursday will feel a little bit like Christmas.

Yes, for the first time since the Players Championship was canceled after one round due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12, the world’s best golfers will gather for a Tour event when the Charles Schwab Challenge (commonly known as the Colonial) gets under way in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Tour will be operating under a new normal, of course. There will be no fans at the Colonial course, which has been hosting an annual PGA Tour event since the 1940s, making it the longest-running non-major venue on Tour. Ben Hogan, a Fort Worth native, won it five times.

There will be no fans allowed on the course. Players are encouraged to social distance and avoid handshakes. They will undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing (as of Tuesday no players or caddies had tested positive). The CBS broadcast and production crews will be at 50 percent capacity.

Presumably, the players are thrilled to be back. The field is by far the deepest in the Colonial’s history, with 16 of the top 20 players in the world in the field. Fans are also happy to have a golf match to watch on TV (Thursday and Friday on the Golf Channel, CBS on the weekend).

“I think it’s great that there’s a sporting event we can watch,” said John Burns, who is the golf coach at Williamsville North and a member of the Buffalo District Golf Association. “I’m hoping golf can take the lead here, since it’s one of the likeliest sports where you can social distance.

““I’ve watched some of the reruns of tournaments where I didn’t know who won,” Burns said. “But it’s great to watch a live golf tournament.”

Tiger Woods won’t be in the field. But most of the top players will be, including the top five in the world rankings: Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas. The Colonial has never had the top TWO players in the world in the field before.

Tournament organizers will also acknowledge the raging social unrest in the country. At 9:46 a.m. Eastern time (8:46 CST in Texas) during every round there will observe a moment of silence and reflection in memory of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

The Colonial is one of five “invitationals” on Tour, where fields are generally limited to around 120 players. But this year there’s a full field of 144 to compensate for the time lost during the pandemic since March 12.

It’s expected to be stifling hot, which is why the PGA Tour doesn’t normally schedule regular events for the summer in Texas. The Colonial is usually played in May. But it’s real golf, and fans can watch from their air-conditioned dens this weekend.

Sadly, tournament golf hasn’t yet returned to Western New York. Burns said the BDGA’s schedule remains on hold, waiting for the area to move into Phase 4 of the pandemic return and the go-ahead for public recreational events.

“We know everything through the Erie County Amateur (scheduled for July 11-12) is canceled to this point,” Burns said. “We’re going to meet in June within a couple of weeks or so and discuss where we’re going forward with this.”



The BDGA announced Wednesday that it had rescheduled three of its events: The Match Play at Gowanda to Aug. 7; the Senior Championship at Transit Valley to Sept. 8; and the Mid-Amateur Championship at River Oaks. to Sept. 28

“I think it’s just a matter of how quickly we get to Phase 4, which is recreational activity,” Burns said. “That’s where we fit, and we’ll go from there.”

For now, at least, we can go to the den and watch some PGA Tour action.

Jerry Sullivan is an award-winning digital reporter who joined the News 4 team in 2020. See more of his work here.