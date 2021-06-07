The Powerhouse, formerly a Buffalo color plant, has transformed into the city’s premier event venue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Currently known as “The Powerhouse at Buffalo Color Park”, one of Buffalo’s most well-known properties has undergone some serious changes since the original structure was built in 1917. The structure was once used as a chemical plant to make dye for blue jeans and color textiles before it was left abandoned until 2018.

Today, general manager Tess Williams, says they’ve worked hard to develop the space into a venue that hosts weddings, parties, galas, and even car shows.

Until their soft opening which is planned for October, Williams says the developers still have construction that requires completion before larger parties can book. However, they are committed to hosting small events in the meantime like their “Food Truck Thursdays” which are open to the public.

To take a tour of the renovated space or find out more information, click here.