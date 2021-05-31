The Snyder Fire Department encourages grill safety just ahead of Memorial Day events

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Memorial Day tends to be one of the biggest grilling days of the year. To avoid starting a harmful blaze when hosting a cookout of your own, Zach Polvino, a volunteer firefighter at the Snyder Fire Dept. in Amherst, suggests checking out the overall status of your set-up. He recommends checking the hose, the connectors and making sure the grill itself is clean from greasy residue and debris or anything that might start a fire from the hose connection to the tank.

He also points out the importance of location. Grills should be placed away from structures like walls or fences at a minimum of three feet and should also have enough space for proper ventilation. This means avoid placing them under overhangs.

In the event of an emergency, Polvino says it is important never to attempt extinguishing a grease fire with water. Doing so can only make the situation worse and causing the fire to spread. Instead, when preparing for an outdoor barbecue, it’s best to have a fire extinguisher handy.

For more grill safety tips as warmer weather quickly approaches, click here.