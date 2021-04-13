There’s still time to sign up for the inaugural Harriet Tubman virtual 5K

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s not too late to sign up for the inaugural Harriet Tubman 5k.

The deadline for registering for the virtual race is Friday- and you have until April 30 to complete the race.

PHOTO: Harriet Tubman 5K Facebook

Because this year’s race is virtual, you can run anytime, anywhere, race director Petrina Bursie said.

“You can just set your watch or Garmin or whatever device you have to monitor your time, and you walk, run, or jog for 3.1 miles,” Bursie explained. “If you’d rather do it on a treadmill, you can do that too- and you don’t have to be in Buffalo, you can do it wherever you want to.”

The race is being put on by the Harriet Tubman Legacy Project, an organization that provides education of and exposure to the impact of Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad in WNY.

“The 5k is actually one of three parts to the Harriet Tubman Legacy Project,” Bursie said. “Our ultimate goal is to follow the steps of Mother Harriet from Maryland to Niagara Falls, Canada- we wanted to start off with the 5K to get the community here in Buffalo involved.”

PHOTO: Harriet Tubman Legacy Project Facebook page

The race kicked off March 10- Harriet Tubman Day.

The response to the event has been strong.

“We have people from the community, and we have people from out of state, too, even in Canada,” Bursie added.

The race will be an annual event, and will be held in person once it’s safe to do so.

“This isn’t just a one-time event- our goal is to do this every year and maybe expand on it,” Bursie said. “We plan to start on Michigan Avenue and maybe come to the Freedom Wall- wherever we are, we’ll be in person.”

You can register for the race here. Registration is $35, and participants will receive a certificate of completion. After you’ve completed the race, you can upload your time to the website.

You can also post photos of your progress in the race’s Facebook group, or use the hashtag #HT5k.

The race proceeds will go toward the Omega Mentoring Program, Inc.

You can find more information on the Harriet Tubman Legacy Project here.