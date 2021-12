(WIVB) – Make sure you check those lottery tickets- a third-prize winning ticket for the Dec. 13 drawing was purchased in Buffalo, the New York State Lottery announced Tuesday.

The ticket is worth $50,000 and was purchased at the Colvin Market Deli and Grill on Colvin Avenue.

The winning numbers were 10-30-37-53-59 and the Powerball is 4.

Players can check their tickets on the NYS Lottery app.