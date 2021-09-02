This engaged couple – both competitive eaters – will face off at the National Buffalo Wing Festival this weekend

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There will be some friendly competition between professional eaters at this year’s National Chicken Wing Festival at Highmark Stadium.

In fact, two of the professional competitive eaters – Miki Sudo and Nick Wehry – are engaged.

But that won’t stop them from trying to beat each other in the U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship and the Buffalo Buffet Bowl.

“There’s nothing but love between us, but for those ten to 12 minutes, we’re incredibly competitive,” Sudo laughed. “We’re both out for gold, and blood.”

“I wouldn’t want her to take it easy or anything – both of us have our foot on the gas to beat everyone,” Wehry added. “I want her to beat everyone else on the stage but me.”

Sudo is the #1 ranked female competitive eater by Major League Eating, and #5 of women and men. Wehry is ranked #6. The two go by the name “The Hungry Couple”, and have a website and YouTube channel.

They’ve gone head to head in plenty of eating competitions, including the 2019 National Chicken Wing Festival.

“It’s a lot of fun to have someone who understands how you feel after eating 220 chicken wings,” Wehry said. “It’s kind of a unique feeling.”

The two met on the morning of a taco-eating contest in New York City, in the hotel gym.

Sudo, a four-time champion at that time, approached Wehry.

“I was like the self-appointed welcome committee,” she laughed. “I think it was really on brand that not only we met at an eating contest, but at the gym before the contest – we both balance fitness with eating competitions.”

The couple welcomed a son, Maxwell, on July 8.

“It was four days after Nick competed in a hot dog eating contest that I emceed on ESPN,” Sudo recalled.

Maxwell will be making the trip to Buffalo with his parents for the festival.

“We’re excited to have him meet our extended family,” Wehry said. “Competitive eating is kind of a niche thing – you become close with a lot of people.”

This weekend will be Sudo’s first contest in about a year, since she took time off from competitive eating during her pregnancy.

You can catch the couple, as well as other top competitive eaters, this weekend on Saturday at 6 p.m. (Buffet Bowl) and Sunday at 5 p.m. for the United States Wing Eating Championship.

“As silly as competitive eating might be, it’s brought us together, and I’ve gotten to meet the love of my life through eating competitions,” Sudo said. “Now, we’re buying a home, we welcomed a son, we got engaged – it’s crazy how these life events stemmed from eating our favorite foods in large quantities.”