Tonawanda 9-year-old honored by legislators for helping the homeless

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County legislators honored a 9-year-old girl in the Town of Tonawanda, for her work helping the homeless.

Channel 4 has followed Nyla Moore’s story for the past two years. She first started her ‘Warm Hugs for the Homeless’ campaign in 2018, when she was eight years old. She started it after her late mother, Kayla, appeared in a dream of hers.

“My heart is filled and overwhelmed with joy and happiness,” Lisa DeSabio said, Nyla’s nana. “I know Kayla up in heaven is right here with us today enjoying all of this and being so proud of her, as I am.”

Legislators Kevin Hardwick and Lisa Chimera came to Nyla’s school to present her with a ‘Young Achiever Award,’ and thank her for her dedication to helping the homeless in her community. The Tonawanda legislators honored Nyla in front of all her classmates in a special ceremony Thursday afternoon.

“People sometimes worry about the next generation coming up, and things aren’t going to be the same as when we were young,” Legislator Hardwick said. “After today, I don’t have any qualms at all. You have great kids here, and Nyla is just exemplary.”

Nyla parterned with the Salvation Army the past two years, setting up red barrels across town, asking for clothing donations. She ended up collecting 19 barrels of clothing this past year.

After her collection, she gives the clothes to the homeless during the Salvation Army’s wintertime Street Feed Program.

Nyla said she plans on continuing this initiative in years to come.