(WIVB) – A Tonawanda man is accused of running over and killing an bicyclist while high on marijuana.



Zaire Pittman, 25, is now charged with vehicular manslaughter.

The Erie County District Attorney says its happened back in May on East Ferry Street near Wohlers Avenue in buffalo.

The victim, 54-year-old Carolyn Carter, died at the scene.

Pittman is out on bail. He faces up to seven years behind bars if he’s convicted.