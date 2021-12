BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tuesday’s (Dec. 28) performance of Hamilton at Shea’s is canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the musical’s company.

All future performances are scheduled to go on as planned.

Patrons are asked to contact their point of purchase to exchange tickets for a different performance or receive a refund.

The best availability is Friday, December 31 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, January 1 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, January 2 at 7:00 p.m.