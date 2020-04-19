Tops and Wegmans encourage shoppers to follow New York’s mask mandate

(WIVB)– Officials from both Tops and Wegmans tell us that they’re not going to deny people entry into their stores if they’re not wearing a face covering.

However, they strongly recommend customers wear one as way to keep themselves and others safe.



When you walk inside any store in western New York, you’ll notice almost everyone is wearing a face mask or a face covering of some kind. This is another guideline Governor Andrew Cuomo is requiring people to follow during the coronavirus pandemic.

The face mask allows for another layer of protection in places where social distancing is not as easy to do, such as shopping inside a store.

“I think it’s a great idea to protect yourself first and stop the spread of the disease. Being a grandmother with a granddaughter that has a severe respiratory, I was always months ahead in protecting myself and making sure I’m protecting society.” said customer Pamela Acker.

Grocery stores such as wegmans and tops say they will not prevent customers from shopping inside their store but are asking their customers to honor the governor’s executive order, by wearing a face covering. If someone enters Tops without a mask on, Tops officials say they will politely remind that customer of the governor’s mandate.

“I just left out of there to get some essential things, and the employees are definitely taking this seriously along with a lot of the customers are wearing a mask also so I felt very comfortable in there,” Acker said.

An official from Wegmans tells news 4, asking customers to wear a face mask is best for everyone, and that Wegmans has additional signage in parking lots and as you enter the store to remind customers to wear a mask.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a news conference today that New York State will be getting 1 point 5 million cloth masks.

Although it’s unclear when the state will get those masks and where exactly those masks will be going to.

