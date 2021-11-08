Tops Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32 merger is complete

Tops Friendly Markets

(WIVB) – Tops Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32’s merger has been completed, the two companies announced Monday.

The FTC finished their regulatory review process and gave their approval for the merger, which was proposed earlier this year.

The two companies will be managed locally by their leaders and will still be known as their current brands, but will be owned by a new parent company called Northeast Grocery Inc.

Scott Grimmett, the current president and CEO of Price Chopper/Market 32, will lead the new parent company. He will also serve on the board of directors with former Tops Markets Chairman and CEO Frank Curci.

Under the FTC’s review process, 12 Tops locations will be divested and purchased by C&S Wholesale Grocers (C&S). C&S will recognize the union at the locations.

The locations are:

Cooperstown5 Commons Dr.Cooperstown, N.Y. 13326
Cortland3932 State Route 281Cortland, N.Y.13045
Norwich54 E Main St.Norwich, N.Y. 13815
Owego1145 NY-17COwego, N.Y. 13827
Peru50 S. Main St.Peru, N.Y. 12972
Rome217 Erie Blvd. W.Rome, N.Y. 13440
Rutland14 N. Main St.Rutland, V.T. 05701
Saranac Lake156 Church St.Saranac Lake, N.Y. 12972
Sherrill87 E State St.Sherrill, N.Y. 13461
South Watertown1330 Washington StS. Watertown, N.Y. 13601
Warrensburg3836 Main St.Warrensburg, N.Y. 12885
Watertown22050 Seaway Shopping Ctr.Watertown, N.Y. 136

