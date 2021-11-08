Tops Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32 merger is complete

(WIVB) – Tops Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32’s merger has been completed, the two companies announced Monday.

The FTC finished their regulatory review process and gave their approval for the merger, which was proposed earlier this year.

The two companies will be managed locally by their leaders and will still be known as their current brands, but will be owned by a new parent company called Northeast Grocery Inc.

Scott Grimmett, the current president and CEO of Price Chopper/Market 32, will lead the new parent company. He will also serve on the board of directors with former Tops Markets Chairman and CEO Frank Curci.

Under the FTC’s review process, 12 Tops locations will be divested and purchased by C&S Wholesale Grocers (C&S). C&S will recognize the union at the locations.

The locations are:

Cooperstown 5 Commons Dr. Cooperstown, N.Y. 13326 Cortland 3932 State Route 281 Cortland, N.Y.13045 Norwich 54 E Main St. Norwich, N.Y. 13815 Owego 1145 NY-17C Owego, N.Y. 13827 Peru 50 S. Main St. Peru, N.Y. 12972 Rome 217 Erie Blvd. W. Rome, N.Y. 13440 Rutland 14 N. Main St. Rutland, V.T. 05701 Saranac Lake 156 Church St. Saranac Lake, N.Y. 12972 Sherrill 87 E State St. Sherrill, N.Y. 13461 South Watertown 1330 Washington St S. Watertown, N.Y. 13601 Warrensburg 3836 Main St. Warrensburg, N.Y. 12885 Watertown 22050 Seaway Shopping Ctr. Watertown, N.Y. 136