1,335 COVID-19 cases in Erie County, 45 deaths

April 8, 2020 1:19 p.m.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirming six more deaths in Erie County from coronavirus, bringing the total count to 45.

There are now 1,335 positive cases in the county. 333 people have recovered.

April 7, 2020 2:30 p.m.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says 39 people are dead from the coronavirus.

There are now 1,235 positive cases altogether in the county.

303 people have recovered.

UPDATE (9:30 p.m. April 6) – The total number of COVID-19 cases is now 1,163, according to a Monday night tweet from county executive Mark Poloncarz. The first case in the Village of Gowanda has been reported.

So far, 223 people have recovered.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three more people have died in Erie county bringing the total number of deaths to 30. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Erie County is now 1,148 as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The number was originally reported as 1,149, but through the tracking process, officials determined that person was outside of Erie County.

So far, 206 people have recovered. There are 912 individuals in isolation in the county and 214 hospitalized, about half of whom are in the ICU.

During a Monday afternoon press briefing, Erie County Department of Health director Gale Burstein said that in the past few days, the slope of hospitalizations appears to be leveling off a little bit.

Burstein said the leveling of the slope is reflective of social distancing practices.

She added that the county is still in capacity at all hospitals.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz added that the county doesn’t have a shortage of ventilators at this time, and no ventilators have been moved outside of the area yet.

He noted that there are now positive cases in nearly every town in the county.

With Passover and Holy Week starting this week, Burstein and Poloncarz are both reminding county residents how important it is to practice social distancing.

“We know it’s important for us to observe our religious holidays, but this year we have to be a little different and figure out how we can do it safely and without large groups, in our own homes,” Burstein said.

The CDC has recommended all Americans wear some type of face covering while going out in public, though surgical masks and other professional PPE is reserved for healthcare workers and first responders.

Burstein demonstrated how to make a no-sew mask out of materials like an old T-shirt or a bandana and a coffee filter.

Poloncarz mentioned the extension of NYS PAUSE orders to April 29. The orders bar non-essential businesses from operating and mandate social distancing practices.

Residents can submit complaints about gatherings or non-essential businesses, and employees can submit complaints about employees here.