Tourism groups looks to help hotel industry bounce back from coronavirus pandemic

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – The hotel and hospitality industry in Western New York has been forced to adapt because of the coronavirus pandemic. For that reason, Visit Buffalo Niagara created the Tourism Recovery Task Force.

“Everyone wants hospitality in Buffalo to come back and it will come back,” said Sarah Bishop, who’s the corporate director of business development at Ellicott Hotels. “The question is when will it come back?”

Instead of waiting for that answer, Bishop is working with members of the Tourism Task Force to be one step ahead. It includes representatives from the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, the Darwin Martin House, Marriot Harborcenter, Shea’s and Ellicott Hotels.

The group is putting together a plan to make travelers and employees feel safe so that when it is time to reopen it’ll be a smooth transition.

Sarah Bishop says Ellicott Hotels is going back to basics, creating a friendly and safe environment.

“It’s a challenging time for the world let alone the hotel industry but I think we will come out stronger and better because of this,” she said. “We’ve learned a lot and we’ve learned to appreciate a lot because of what we’re going through and what really matters the most is feeling safe, secure and having a friendly environment and I think we’re going back to those basics.”

The Tourism Recovery Task Force will be meeting weekly to talk about plans on the safest and most efficient ways to reopen.

Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.