(WIVB) – Parts of Western New York are still experiencing power outages Monday morning, leading to some road closures.

Power outages from the wind has caused some road closures this morning:



@news4buffalo — Jhas Williams (@thejhaswilliams) December 13, 2021

The affected roads are as follows:

Concord:

Pratham Road: closed from Middle Road to Davis Hill Road

Foote Road: closed from Pratham Road to Route 240

Elma:

Rice Road: closed from Dellwood Drive to Meadowbrook Drive

Lancaster:

Schwartz Road: closed from Erie Street to Westwood Road

Holland:

E. Holland Road : closed from Wilkins Road to Geer Road