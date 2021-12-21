Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs at Keybank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is performing in Buffalo Tuesday night.
The show is at 8 p.m. at the Keybank Center.
This year’s tour celebrates the silver anniversary of their landmark album, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.”
