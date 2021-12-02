Tree lighting ceremony on Hertel Avenue scheduled for Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The holiday season is in full swing in North Buffalo

Councilmember Joel Feroleto will kick off the holiday season on Hertel Avenue Friday night.

The official lighting of the 35-foot Christmas tree will be at 6 p.m. It’s happening in front of St. Margaret’s Church.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance, and there will be hot chocolate and Christmas carols.

The president of the Hertel Business Association says this event is important to get small businesses back on their feet.

After the tree lighting, the Hertel Holiday Walk will begin.

Businesses will have extended hours throughout the weekend.