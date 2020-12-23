Trump pardons former Congressman Chris Collins

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters as he leaves the courthouse after a pretrial hearing in his insider-trading case, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(WIVB) According to the Associated Press, President Donald Trump has issued 15 pardons, one of them being for former Congressman Chris Collins.

Collins’ used to represent New York’s 27th Congressional District and was initially charged with securities fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and making false statements to the FBI .

He was sentenced to 26 months in prison after pleading guilty in 2019 to insider trading, as did his son Cameron Collins and his son’s father-in-law, Stephen Zarsky, who were both tipped off. That allowed them to save hundreds of thousands of dollars, as alleged by prosecutors in the indictment.

Democratic Chair Jeremy J. Zellner tonight denounced President Trump’s pardon of former Congressman Chris Collins, who resigned from office after his convictions.

“Donald Trump raised taxes on Western New Yorkers so he could cut them for the wealthy. He tried to repeal the Affordable Care Act and strip health care from our hard-working families and now Donald Trump has taken away the justice that was delivered by a court of law after Chris Collins betrayed the trust of the people in NY-27. If anyone needs a reminder as to why Erie County voted resoundingly for Joe Biden, this is it.”

