Trump says Kaepernick should play in the NFL if qualified

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — President Donald Trump thinks Colin Kaepernick should get another shot in the NFL — but only if he can play well.

Trump said Kaepernick’s football future should be based on ability. The quarterback has been without an NFL contract since 2017.

Kaepernick alleges the NFL is keeping him from playing because he spurred a movement to kneel during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality.

The NFL has recently admitted it was wrong not to listen to player concerns on those topics.

Trump said he was disappointed in that statement, and everyone should show respect for the flag and national anthem.

