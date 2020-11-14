Trump’s motorcade passes supporters gathered for “Million MAGA March”

(CBS)–President Trump waved to supporters gathered for the “Million MAGA March” in Washington, D.C., while he rode in his Secret Service motorcade before heading to Trump National Golf Course on Saturday. The march was planned to support Mr. Trump’s false claims that the election is rigged, after President-elect Joe Biden won the election with 306 electoral votes.

CBS News affiliate WUSA9 reports that demonstrators at the march believe that votes were improperly counted. Kylie Jane Kremer, an organizer of one demonstration and executive director of Women for America First, told WUSA9 that she would not be “disenfranchised by an illegal ballot.”

CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett reported that a few thousand people gathered in Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. because “they’re upset by the projection that Joe Biden will be the next president.” He said he had spoken to an organizer of the march who had refused to accept the Trump administration’s own acknowledgement that the election was secure.

“Many of the people here have had social media pages taken down,” Barnett said, because their social media pages promoted election misinformation. “The overall message: They do not accept the election results.”

There is no evidence of any kind of voter fraud during the election. Mr. Trump’s campaign has launched lawsuits in several key states to contest the election results, but many of these challenges have been dismissed.

THE LATEST: