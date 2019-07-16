Two arrests made on Seneca Allegany Indian Reservation following narcotics conspiracy investigation

Two people are facing narcotics conspiracy charges in two separate cases following an investigation on the Seneca Allegany Indian Reservation.

Brandon Blackshear, 35, of Olean, was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, members of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force made controlled purchases of crack cocaine and heroin from the defendant and a co-conspirator in January.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

In the second case, Christopher Dupont, 32, of Salamanca, was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess fentanyl following a yearlong investigation by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force into the distribution of heroin in the area.