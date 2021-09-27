Two Buffalo men charged in fatal 2018 shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Buffalo men have been charged in a fatal shooting that happened over three years ago on Genesee Street.

Bryant Ziegler, Jr., 31, and Sidney Watson, 24, are each charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of second degree criminal possession of a weapon in the murder of 36-year-old Paris Warren, Jr. on June 2, 2018. Watson was arraigned earlier this month.

Sidney Watson/Erie County DA’s Office

Bryant Ziegler, Jr./Erie County DA’s Office

Both defendants are scheduled to return on Oct. 12 for a pre-trial conference. Watson was held on $250,000 bail. Ziegler was remanded without bail.

If convicted of all charges, both face up to 25 years to life in prison.