Two people dead in Pembroke after vehicle and tractor trailer collide

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people died Wednesday in a collision between a vehicle and a tractor trailer.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Route 77 and Indian Falls Road around 1:47 p.m.

An investigation by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office shows that the vehicle was headed west on Indian Falls Road and failed to stop at the intersection of Route 77, when it was struck by the tractor trailer.

Both vehicles ended up in a field near the intersection.

Two people in the vehicle died.

The driver and passenger of the tractor trailer were not injured.

The roadway is closed for the investigation.