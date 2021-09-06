Two major labor unions endorse Byron Brown for Mayor of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Labor Day, two major labor unions threw their support behind Byron Brown for Mayor of Buffalo.

The endorsements come from AFSCME and the CSEA.

Both unions say Mayor Brown always came to the table to help find a solution during any disputes.



“Our relationship dates back to him being a champion for the living wage in Buffalo,” said Denise Szymura, president of CSEA Local 815. “We need his leadership and experience – we support Mayor Byron Brown for Mayor.”

The incumbent mayor thanked members of both unions for the jobs they do each day on Monday.

“I am very proud – unlike other places across the country, in the City of Buffalo we did not lay off a single municipal worker during the pandemic,” Brown said.

Brown scored a major victory in the court room last week when a federal judge ruled that he can appear on the ballot under the independent “Buffalo party.” His opponent, Democratic candidate India Walton, called the ruling a mockery of justice.

The Erie County Board of Elections is expected to hold a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the ruling.