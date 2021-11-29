Two Niagara County men charged with burglary in Town of Wheatfield

(WIVB) – Two Niagara County men are facing burglary charges after the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police investigated a burglary in the Town of Wheatfield on Sunday night.

Nicholas Goldpenny, 37, of Niagara Falls, and Nicholas Lussier, 37, of North Tonawanda, are both charged with second-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Nicholas Goldpenny/NCSO

Nicholas Lussier/NCSO

According to sheriff’s office reports, the dispatch center received a call for a burglary in process on Ward Road around 9:21 p.m. on Sunday. The homeowner said that he had gotten motion alerts from his home camera surveillance system and could see two unknown people inside his garage.

Officers arrived on the scene and located Goldpenny and Lussier, reports say.

Both suspects were taken to Niagara County Jail and held for arraignment.

