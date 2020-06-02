Breaking News
Two officers hit by car during protest on Buffalo’s East Side
Closings
There are currently 272 active closings. Click for more details.

Two officers hit by car during protest on Buffalo’s East Side

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–UPDATE: According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the driver of the vehicle and passengers are in custody and both officers are in stable condition.

ORIGINAL: A Buffalo police officer and a state trooper were seriously injured after being hit by a car Monday night.

The car drove through a line of officers at a protest on Bailey Avenue.

Both were taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries. Police also report two people have been shot and advise people to avoid the area.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss