Two officers injured by inmate at Wende Correctional Facility

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two officers were injured after being attacked by an inmate at Wende Correctional Facility on Dec. 6, a press release from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association said Tuesday.

The attack happened at the maximum-security prison.

According to the release, an officer opened a cell so the inmate could shower, and the inmate refused to come out of the cell, spitting on and charging at the officer. The release adds that the officer used OC Spray before the inmate picked up a metal pot from the cell and struck the officer in the head with it. A second officer responded and was struck several times as well before getting handcuffs on the inmate.

The inmate was taken from the cell block to the Special Housing Unit pending further charges. He is serving a sentence for first and second-degree murder and second-degree assault for the double homicide of his wife and her friend in Onondaga County in 2014.

The first officer had cuts to the back of his head, ear, chin, and was taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for treatment. He didn’t return to duty.

The other officer had a swollen eye area and was treated on-site, remaining on duty.