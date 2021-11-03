Two people charged in City of Salamanca shooting that left one person injured

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people are charged in connection with a Oct. 30 shooting in the City of Salamanca that left a man injured.

Patrick A. McVinney, Jr., 29, and Joelle E. Cooper, 34, are each charged with two counts of second degree attempted murder, first degree criminal use of a firearm, second degree criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of first degree reckless endangerment, and tampering with evidence.

Salamanca Police say it’s believed that several shots were fired at the time of the incident, which was around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 30, and one man was injured. The weapon used was recovered by police and the arrests of the two suspect stems from a multi-agency investigation.

Both suspects have been arraigned and are being held without bail.