Two people facing weapons charges after their vehicle was shot at on I-190, illegal gun found in vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Buffalo residents are facing charges after their vehicle was shot at on I-190 over the weekend and New York State Police say they found an illegal handgun in their vehicle during the investigation.

Shantelle M. Heard, 28, and Jayquan Roland, 21, were arraigned on Sunday morning and charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon, third degree criminal possession of a weapon, and fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Heard and Roland were driving on I-190 North around 4 p.m. Saturday when shots were fired at their vehicle by an unknown person inside another vehicle near the Elm Street exit.

The vehicle was struck by gunfire multiple times, but no injuries were reported.

While they were investigating the shooting, state police reported finding a loaded handgun inside Roland’s and Heard’s vehicle which had been reported stolen from Colorado in 2021.

Both have been released and are scheduled to return to court Monday for a felony hearing.

If convicted on all charges, both defendants face up to 15 years in prison.