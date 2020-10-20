Two Regal Cinemas in WNY Opening Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) It’s Lights, Camera, Action for two movie theaters in Western New York.

Regal announced in a statement Tuesday that it will resume operations at eleven Regal Theatres in New York State as of Friday, including the Regal Walden Galleria and the Regal Quaker Crossing.

“We are grateful to finally have initial guidelines from the state. With the implementation of robust health and safety measures as a part of our commitment to the CinemaSafe protocols, our New York theatres and staff are thoroughly prepared for a safe and sustainable reopening. After seven months, we are thrilled to welcome back our beloved staff and customers,” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld. “We are sure that the next step will be opening of cinemas in New York City, which is still critical for the recovery of the industry.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement that theaters could reopen during his Saturday afternoon press conference.

Cuomo said movie theaters will be limited to 25 percent capacity, up to 50 people per screen. Masks will be required at all times except when seated and eating or drinking.

Assigned seating will be required in all theatres and social distancing between parties will be required at all times.

Locations will open at:

· Regal Colonie Center (Albany, NY)

· Regal Crossgates (Albany, NY)

· Regal Walden Galleria (Buffalo, NY)

· Regal Quaker Crossing (Orchard Park, NY)

· Regal Deer Park (Deer Park, NY)

· Regal Lynbrook (Lynbrook, NY)

· Regal New Roc (New Rochelle, NY)

· Regal Galleria Mall (Poughkeepsie, NY)

· Regal Destiny USA (Syracuse, NY)

· Regal Eastview Mall (Victor, NY)

· Regal Westbury (Westbury, NY)

