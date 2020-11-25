Two Walmart testings sites now offer at-home coronavirus testing kits

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- Two local COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites will become pick-up sites for self-administered collection kits.



Kits can be ordered online and will be delivered to the Walmarts at 2500 Walden Ave in Cheektowaga, and the one at 5360 Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg.



COVID-19 self-collection kits will be delivered curbside at the Cheektowaga location and through the pharmacy drive-thru and observed by the pharmacist at the Hamburg store.

The test kit will use a nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose at home. Kits will be available to adults who meet CDC, state and local guidelines on who should be tested.

Details regarding the testing sites:

Curbside pickup of test kits will be open 7 days per week, weather permitting M-Sat: 9 AM – 1 PM, and 2:30 PM – 4 PM Sunday: 10 AM – 1 PM, and 2:30 PM – 4 PM



To pick up a test kit, patients must request an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for pick-up for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for testing.

Once on site, those picking up a kit will park in the pharmacy pick-up parking spaces (located on the Pharmacy side of the parking lot) and call the number on the sign; those picking up a kit will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification and ID check. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

The test kit will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose at their convenience at home.

Once the sample has been collected, patients can follow the directions on how to ship the test kit for processing, following the included instructions.

Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

Results will be available to those being tested on Quest’s MyQuestTM application. Please ensure all steps are completed to setup the account including the identity verification to ensure timely delivery of test results. Results typically take 48 to 72 hours to complete once the specimen is received at the lab.

Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please visit Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com,

Curbside pickup will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.

While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.

LATEST: