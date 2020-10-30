U.S. Attorney Kennedy: Additional security awareness, monitoring measures put into place for 2020 election

(WIVB) – Extra security awareness and monitoring measures have been put in place for the 2020 election, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced Friday.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that

vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud,” stated U.S. Attorney Kennedy. “The

Department of Justice will always act appropriately to protect the integrity of the election process.”

Federal law protects against such crimes as intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling

votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for

voters against their wishes or without their input. It also contains special protections for the rights

of voters, and provides that they can vote free from acts that intimidate or harass them.

If you have election fraud or voting rights concerns through the voting period (through Nov. 3), you can contact U.S. Attorney Kennedy’s office at (716) 843-5700.

The FBI will also have special agents available in each field office throughout the country to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on Election Day.

The local FBI field office can be reached by the public at (716) 856-7800.

Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly

to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, DC by phone at 800-253-3931 or by complaint form

at https://civilrights.justice.gov/ .

In the case of a crime of violence or intimidation, call 911 immediately before contacting federal authorities.