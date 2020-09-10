UB student compares quarantine to jail cell

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Instead of devoting the second week of classes to school work, one University at Buffalo student we spoke with is turning her attention toward getting through a two-week quarantine.



“It’s super unorganized and just really stressful because a lot of times I’m trying to call people and trying to figure out the food situation instead of my classes,” said a UB student.



The student, who asked to remain anonymous, is one of 30 students under quarantine in Goodyear Hall on the university’s south campus after her roommate tested positive for COVID-19.



“We had to pack everything up, they told us a van was going to be outside by 11:30 – it actually didn’t get there until 12:30 am so we were standing outside of our dorm for an hour waiting for our van.”



She jokes that the conditions are similar to a prison – stuck within four walls, limited water, and no hand soap with the only interaction as a knock on the door when a resident advisor drops off her ten dollar meal.

“It’s not like the NYU quarantine dorm meals where it was a slice of cheese or something, but it’s definitely not worth the price that we’re paying.”

School officials say they’re working around the clock to address the needs of their students under quarantine, even making adjustments after hearing student complaints.

“It’s important that students understand we are here for them. We check in with them daily and we give them contact information so if there are concerns we can certainly address them if we’re made aware of that,” said Tom Tiberi director of campus living.



The university is asking their quarantined students to bring along everything they may need over a two week period, but this student says she’s still waiting for something as basic as hand soap.



“We are creating a protocol where students get what they need in respect to that,” Tiberi said.



The student we spoke with says she and her other roommate both tested negative for COVID-19, however, the university is requiring they remain under quarantine for the full two weeks.

